Elke reunited with lost wedding ring 16 years on

Elke lost the ring merely a year into her marriage. She was camping out with children and teenagers. One of the activities involved playing with Lilos on the River Ourthe. “It was cold. My fingers had shrunk. Suddenly I felt the ring skipping off. I looked on the river bed but all of a sudden there was a torrential downpour. My only thought was for the children’s safety. I would find the ring later on”.

The following day the entire group returned with goggles and snorkelling gear to look for the ring, but in vain. “For years we returned to the spot to look for the ring but never found it” Elke says.

Sixteen years on her uncle alerted her to a post on social media about a wedding ring that had been found in the Ourthe. Elke looked at the accompanying snap and immediately realised this was her ring. The ring was inscribed “Karel and Elke”.

The finder asked Elke to send her the date of her wedding just to be sure it was her ring. She was then able to collect the ring and visit the spot where it was found: two meters from where she had lost it.

The finder was a 12-year-old Dutch girl, who usually never entered the water but because it was so low she had. Suddenly she saw something glittering and it turned out to be a ring. She polished it because after 16 years in the water it had got pretty dirty. It still had all of its three diamonds.

Elke thanked the girl with a present of cash and sweets. There was champagne for her parents.

Elke and her husband are happily married and now have a date with the Dutch couple, the parents of the girl who found the ring, every year on that very same spot!