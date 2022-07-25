First Division football season kicks off

The action got under way on Friday evening when despite having a one-man advantage for much of the game AA Gent were unable to take more than a point from their trip to Standard de Liège.

On Saturday Sporting Charleroi enjoyed at 3-1 home win against KAS Eupen. There were wins too for Zulte Waregem (2 – 0 at home against Seraing) and OH Leuven (0-2 away against KV Kortrijk). The match between Sint-Truiden and Union Saint-Gilloise end in a 1-1 draw.

On Sunday, the league champions Club Brugge had to give it their all in what was a difficult game against KRC Genk. Club eventually won the game 3-2. There was also a victory for Royal Antwerp FC. The Great Old beat KV Mechelen 0-2 on Sunday afternoon. Later RSC Anderlecht scored a goal in each half to beat KV Oostende 2-0.

Newly promoted Westerlo made the most of Cercle Brugge being down to ten men for much of the game. They beat the West Flemings 2-0 in what was the last game of the weekend.