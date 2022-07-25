Ghent Festival: oh wat a party!
Last weekend was one of the busiest at the Ghent Festival in many years. On Saturday alone Europe’s largest street festival welcomed 260,000 visitors. In all over 1.5 million people visited the festival, the highest number in a decade and a half!
The surge in interest comes after the festival was cancelled two years running due to the pandemic. On the same Saturday during the ten-day festival in 2019 visitor numbers stood at 95,000.
Bram Van Braeckevelt, the Festival Burgomaster, had expected large numbers after Covid but this is unprecedented: “The number of visitors at the Ghent Festival on Saturday is comparable to the city’s entire population!”
At one point all the carparks in the East Flemish capital were full. The decision was taken to continue to serve punters on several squares. “This helped to avoid too many people being on the move at the same time” explained Braeckevelt.
Saint Bavo’s Square had to stick to its normal closing time as the beer had run out.
No major incidents marred the festival itself. The festival burgomaster praised the organisation and co-operation with the police. “I’m so grateful to the visitors” Braeckevelt concluded. “They partied hard and took care of one another”.
Visitor numbers for the ten-day festival as a whole show around 1,570,000 people visited the Ghent Festival this year. The figure is up 62% on the last edition in 2019.
“It’s important we were able to party en masse after a thousand days without a Ghent Festival” says Braeckevelt. “Clearly, everybody missed it! You felt how relieved everybody in the city was”.
The present festival is the cleanest ever thanks to reusable beakers and cutlery. “Waste was down 42% per visitor” says the festival burgomaster. “It’s an enormous decrease compared with the previous edition. It makes me very proud and I’m so grateful to the waste company”.
The city authorities intend to take on board criticism about different beakers on different squares and examine with the organisers what can be done next time.
Transport company De Lijn too is pleased. The local transport company provided transportation for 255,000 visitors. The figure is down 3% on the last edition but De Lijn believes that is due to more people coming on foot and by bike.
There was a tragic start to the festival when on Day 2 a Ghentian was thrown into a canal and drowned. Few further incidents were reported. Ghent police arrested 140 people mainly for public drunkenness and public order offences. The figure is down a little on 2019.
Forty-five visitors reported unwanted sexual advances to the new help point. The Red Cross treated 1,632 people. 115 needed hospital treatment.