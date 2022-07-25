Limburg villagers have had enough of pooping peacocks

During the past few months, the municipal authorities in Wellen have received numerous complaints about peacock-related issued from Langenakker residents.

Mathieu Helleputte of Animal Rescue Service told VRT News that “There have been problems for several years now especially during the nesting season. Peacocks do not really have any naturally predators as they are quite quick and can fly well. The chicks are able to grow into adult birds which means that the population increases. I presume that these are peacocks that at some time escaped from somewhere”.

Peacocks can cause damage to buildings as well as make a lot of noise and cause other forms of nuisance.

“Quite a number of cars have been scratched and a lot of terraces are covered in peacock droppings”, Mr Helleputte explained.

Animal Rescue Service will now try and catch the birds. The organisation has already succeeded in capturing two young birds. The captured birds will be released into a large, enclosed escape-proof field.