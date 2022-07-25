New one-stop website to report people-trafficking and seek help

Modern slavery takes many forms: girls and women are forced into prostitution. Men and boys work in construction or hospitality illegally and for a pittance. Others are set to work as household helps without the necessary paperwork to stay in the country or take gainful employment. The Global Slavery Index puts the total number at 23,000 in Belgium.

The war in Ukraine has proved to be a godsend for the traffickers: thousands of women and girls needed to leave their country immediately and without any significant funds were urgently in need of accommodation. One case that came to light in Belgium centred on a woman who was offered accommodation in return for sex. In Antwerp Ukrainian women were employed in a meat processing plant for 7 euros an hour. Aid organisations believe many cases of abuse remain under the radar and the situation is far more serious than it looks.

They called for a help initiative where cases of abuse can be reported. Belgian justice minister Van Quickenborne (Flemish liberal) has now established a special website www.stopmensenhandel.be (stop-human trafficking) where victims can seek help and cases can be reported. Victims will be helped by dedicated help centres in Antwerp, Brussels and Liege.

Justice minister Van Quickenborne says the initiative is intended to provide help to victims more quickly and expose criminal networks more easily: “An initiative like this was needed. Victims often don’t dare to contact the police or are unaware of the aid on offer. Few cases are reported while we know there are numerous victims”.

“Many victims don’t even realise they are being exploited because they are unaware of their rights or the labour legislation”.

The website has the aim of lowering the threshold to seek help, make a report and contact people who can provide support.

A helpline that will be up and running 24/7 will be operational within months. At present the three help centres offer support on the phone but that isn’t around the clock. Their funding will also be guaranteed by law. Each centre will now receive 279,000 euros a year plus nearly 200,000 euros extra to strengthen their operations and recruit extra staff.