Thalys passengers stranded for 5 hours
Passengers travelling from Paris to Brussels and Amsterdam had a nasty experience yesterday after the Thalys service they were on broke down in the La Somme Department. It took three hours for a replacement train to arrive and only two hours later were the passengers able to continue their journey.
A spokesman for Thalys says doors were open while the train was standing still and passengers were handed bottles of mineral water.
Passenger Mick Hummel told VRT that despite the open doors temperatures in the carriages soon rose.
“The air-conditioning switched off and it got hotter and hotter. It took two hours for emergency steps to be installed and for us to be allowed out. We were then able to get a breath of fresh air by the trackside”.
Five hours after the breakdown Mick was able to post he was moving on Twitter. “Hopefully we will reach Amsterdam without any more trouble, and I will still be able to connect to Hilversum. What a week!”
The breakdown caused delays for other services. Some Thalys services had to be directed over regular and not high-speed train lines.
Earlier in the week some 200 passengers had to spend the night on a train in Paris North after their Thalys broke down and had to return to Paris.
Two incidents in less than a week’s time have fuelled criticism of the operation. Thalys CEO Jacques Damas says the two incidents are not linked and that during the rush-hour traffic can’t be brought to a halt to evacuate stranded passengers. Opening the doors immediately too is a no-no. That can only be done when there is no traffic along the side where the doors open.
TreinTramBus, the Flemish organisation that defends the interests of the travelling public, insists rail companies must be able to ensure passengers can be evacuated quickly. It argues Thalys must find a solution that balances safety with passenger interests.