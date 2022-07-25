Thalys passengers stranded for 5 hours

A spokesman for Thalys says doors were open while the train was standing still and passengers were handed bottles of mineral water.

Passenger Mick Hummel told VRT that despite the open doors temperatures in the carriages soon rose.

“The air-conditioning switched off and it got hotter and hotter. It took two hours for emergency steps to be installed and for us to be allowed out. We were then able to get a breath of fresh air by the trackside”.

Five hours after the breakdown Mick was able to post he was moving on Twitter. “Hopefully we will reach Amsterdam without any more trouble, and I will still be able to connect to Hilversum. What a week!”

The breakdown caused delays for other services. Some Thalys services had to be directed over regular and not high-speed train lines.

Earlier in the week some 200 passengers had to spend the night on a train in Paris North after their Thalys broke down and had to return to Paris.