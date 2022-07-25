Tornados take bronze, Cheetahs finish sixth in 4x400 metres race

The men’s team made up of Dylan Borlée, Julien Watrin, Alexander Doom and Kevin Borlée will return home with bronze medals, while the women’s team, the Belgian Cheetahs will be satisfied that the improved on their performance at last year’s Tokyo Olympics where they finished seventh.

Earlier in the World Championships Bashir Abdi won bronze in the marathon competition and Nafi Thiam won gold for Belgium in the heptathlon.

The Belgian Tornados’ coach Jacques Borlée made one change to his team. Alexander Doom was brought in to run the final rather than Jonathan Sacoor. Dylan Borlée ran first and was in fourth place when he passed on the baton to Julien Watrin. Watrin lost some ground but was still in fourth place when he passed on the baton to Alexander Doom.

Doom ran an excellent 400m and pushed ahead into third place. Last up was Kevin Borlée. He was able to maintain third place and even came close to catching up with the Jamaicans that came second. The Belgian Tornados finished the race in 2'58"72 just 14 hundredths of a second behind the Jamaicans.

The United States took gold with a time of 2'56"17.