Verviers man arrested after radicalising Spanish teen

Spanish Guardia Civil police say the girl disappeared at the start of July after she was approached on social media by the man from Belgium. The 34-year-old succeeded in getting the girl to fall in love with him. He is also thought to have sent her terrorist propaganda. The girl then travelled to Verviers to team up with the man. It was here that police freed her on 15 July.

Belgian federal prosecutors confirm the story. “The girl travelled to Belgium alone. She wasn’t forced to do so and no violence was used” a spokesman told press agency Belga. “She wasn’t held against her will. She was regularly sighted in the city in the company of a man in his thirties”.

The suspect has meanwhile appeared before an examining magistrate, who formalised his arrest on charges of membership of a terrorist outfit. Last week his arrest was extended for a month. The girl appeared before a young magistrate and has been placed in a youth care centre.

Verviers obtained notoriety as a breeding ground for Islamist terrorism in 2015. Police shot dead two people about to commit a terrorist outrage.