55 suspected victims of people trafficking found working on building site at the port of Antwerp

Borealis is currently building a new plastics factory in the port of Antwerp at Kallo. Once open the factory will produce propylene, a base product used in the chemicals industry to produce plastic.

Labour Auditor Bart Wens told the daily ‘De Tijd’ that victims of human trafficking were found at the construction site. Klaus Vanhoutte of Payoke, an organisations that helps the victims of exploitation, told the paper that there are several factors that would confirm this.

The men were poorly paid, poorly housed and many of them are in Belgium illegally as their work permits have expired. Many of the men found at the site had entered the EU through Hungary where they had been given temporary work permits.