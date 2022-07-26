55 suspected victims of people trafficking found working on building site at the port of Antwerp
55 under-paid, poorly housed, undocumented people have been found working on a construction site at the port of Antwerp. The 55 suspected victims of people trafficking were found on the site where a large new facility for the chemical company Borealis is being built. They worked 6 days a week for just 650 euro/month. The Antwerp Labour Auditor has launched an investigation.
Borealis is currently building a new plastics factory in the port of Antwerp at Kallo. Once open the factory will produce propylene, a base product used in the chemicals industry to produce plastic.
Labour Auditor Bart Wens told the daily ‘De Tijd’ that victims of human trafficking were found at the construction site. Klaus Vanhoutte of Payoke, an organisations that helps the victims of exploitation, told the paper that there are several factors that would confirm this.
The men were poorly paid, poorly housed and many of them are in Belgium illegally as their work permits have expired. Many of the men found at the site had entered the EU through Hungary where they had been given temporary work permits.
650 euro a month
Klaus Vanhoutte told journalists that the men are from the Philippines and Bangladesh. They were taken on in their respective countries of origin and promised well-paid work abroad as a pipe fitter or welder.
The men, all skilled workers, received just 650 euro/month in wages. This is just a quarter of what they should have been paid. Furthermore, they had to work 6 days a week.
In a reaction Borealis was keen to stress that it had not employed the men, but they were working for its contractor IREM-Ponticelli.
Tip-off
A tip-off to the Philippine Consul got the ball rolling. The Consul tipped off the Mayor of Antwerp Bart De Wever (nationalist) and Payoke, an organisaion that helps victims of exploitation.
Two addresses were raided. At one of them 27 people were found. A day later a further 28 people were discovered at a second address.
Payoke’s Klaus Vanhoutte says that the low wages, poor accommodation and the fact that many of the workers’ work permits had expired would seem to indicate that human trafficking is at play here. Mr Vanhoutte adds that as far as he knows this is the first time that such practices have been uncovered on this scale in Western Europe