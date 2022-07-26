Animal Welfare Service seizes Ghent alpacas for a second time

The alpacas that have been given the names Kozemietje and Windekind have been living on land between the lock-up garages at the Brugsepoort in Ghent for the past three years. There was little if any grass for them to graze on and for this reason animal welfare officers seized them for a first time early last year. Then as now they were taken to De Ark van Pollare in Lennik.

The sanctuary’s Elien Goossens told VRT News that the seizure of the two alpacas didn’t go smoothly and that she and her colleagues were the target of verbal abuse and insults. Last year the alpacas were sheered, given time to recuperate and given sufficient suitable food.

The alpacas’ owner was given the opportunity to make the necessary changes to provide a suitable environment for the animals to live in. The alpacas were then allowed to return. However, an inspection carried out on Monday found that they were once again living in unacceptable conditions.

"Turf had been laid but the grass had been completely scorched by the sun. There was no grass, and the field was full of dirt. The alpacas did have a small lock up garage for shelter, but they had no food. There was no hay or grass.

The alpacas will remain at De Ark van Pollare for at least the next two months. Then the animal welfare inspectorate will decide on whether they will be allowed to return to Ghent.