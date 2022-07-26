Belgium says nyet to across the board 15% gas cut
Belgium initially opposed the European commission’s proposal to cut gas consumption by 15% in coming months. European energy ministers met today to discuss the proposal. The measure is intended to prepare the Europeans for a possible break in supplies from the Russian Federation.
The commission wants EU states to cut gas consumption by 15% from 1 August for eight months. Earlier Spain, Italy, Greece and France all indicated their opposition. Countries say the proposal wasn’t talked through with them beforehand.
The Belgian government opposed the measure on the understanding that any 15% cut would have to be borne by Belgian industry and consumers as supplies to third countries cannot be cut. There were fears tankers supplying liquified gas to the port of Zeebrugge would have to be turned away as storage capacity will be full after the EU stockpiles supplies ahead of the winter. The Belgian government argued if the plan is implemented unchanged it will be punished because it is a transit country. A quarter of the gas that arrives in Belgium is re-exported
In the event ministers decided the 15% cut would be voluntary. Under certain conditions the European commission may make the cut mandatory, but even then a whole raft of exceptions apply.
The exceptions apply to countries that don’t import or export gas to other countries, that are highly reliant on gas for electricity production, that can show their liquified natural gas infrastructure is used to supply other countries or who have already stockpiled gas for the winter.
It remains to be seen whether the commission’s goal of cutting gas consumption by 45 billion cubic metres can still be met.