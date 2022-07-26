Belgium says nyet to across the board 15% gas cut

The commission wants EU states to cut gas consumption by 15% from 1 August for eight months. Earlier Spain, Italy, Greece and France all indicated their opposition. Countries say the proposal wasn’t talked through with them beforehand.

The Belgian government opposed the measure on the understanding that any 15% cut would have to be borne by Belgian industry and consumers as supplies to third countries cannot be cut. There were fears tankers supplying liquified gas to the port of Zeebrugge would have to be turned away as storage capacity will be full after the EU stockpiles supplies ahead of the winter. The Belgian government argued if the plan is implemented unchanged it will be punished because it is a transit country. A quarter of the gas that arrives in Belgium is re-exported