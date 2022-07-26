COVID-19 update: big drop in new recorded cases
Figures from science health institute Sciensano show that 2,284 people are in hospital with COVID-19. The figure includes people hospitalised for other reasons. The number of new recorded infections is falling. On average 4,276 new cases are being recorded each day. The figure is down 40% on the week. Deaths too are down, by 5%, with on average 11 deaths a day being linked to the virus.
The average number of people being hospitalised with COVID-19 each day stands at 159 – a fall of 3% on the week. 2,284 patients in hospital have tested positive for coronavirus. The figure is down 2% on the week.
126 patients with Covid are receiving critical care. The figure is up 2% on the week.
In the week to 18 July on average 4,276 people a day tested positive for coronavirus. The figure is down 40% on the week.
14,500 tests were carried out – down 29% on the week. 31.9% of tests came back positive.
On average 11 Covid-related deaths are recorded each day. The figure is down 5% on the week.
32,179 people have died in Belgium since the start of the pandemic.