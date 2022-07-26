COVID-19 update: big drop in new recorded cases

The average number of people being hospitalised with COVID-19 each day stands at 159 – a fall of 3% on the week. 2,284 patients in hospital have tested positive for coronavirus. The figure is down 2% on the week.

126 patients with Covid are receiving critical care. The figure is up 2% on the week.

In the week to 18 July on average 4,276 people a day tested positive for coronavirus. The figure is down 40% on the week.

14,500 tests were carried out – down 29% on the week. 31.9% of tests came back positive.

On average 11 Covid-related deaths are recorded each day. The figure is down 5% on the week.

32,179 people have died in Belgium since the start of the pandemic.