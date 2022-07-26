Farmers destroy cauliflowers in their fields

In Tielt in West Flanders one farmer destroyed thousands of cauliflowers that were perfect for the shops because he knew he wouldn’t make anything out of the sale. The farmer signed a contract with a vegetable processing business to supply a specified number of tons. For excess cauliflowers he only gets half the regular price and for that price it’s not worth his trouble to harvest and sell them.

A neighbouring farmer faces a different problem. He planted his cauliflowers later and due to the sprinkler ban was unable to water his crop. His harvest has failed.

In order to achieve a perfectly formed vegetable cauliflowers need an awful lot of water in the final weeks. When cauliflowers don’t get enough water, water is drawn out of the cauliflower to allow the plant to survive. That results in brown cauliflowers that nobody wants.

The farmer had to destroy six hectares of crop. Tens of thousands of euros have gone up in smoke.

It’s unclear whether the farmer will receive compensation through his insurance. The insurance company accepts the crop failure is due to drought but will only compensate if the farmer loses twenty percent of his crop calculated over the entire year.

Regular cauliflower crop failures in June and July mean many farmers are now wondering whether they will plant this crop for harvest in these months. Farmers are already thinking of a switch to maize that is far less reliant on water supplies.