Flemings help Saudis to grow fruit and veg

The Flemings are working with a major fruit and veg business in Saudi. Urban Crop Solutions is specialised in growing crops vertically in closed spaces. The crops are cultivated in closed containers using LED lighting. Hot and dry conditions make it challenging to grow fruit and veg in Saudi.

The Saudis see many benefits and believe the co-operation can make them less reliant on fruit and veg imports.

“Outdoor cultivation isn’t possible. This is why the Saudis are opting for controlled environments in which they can grow leaf vegetables, micro vegetables and herbs. Research is also underway on how to grow fruits like strawberries” says Maarten Vandecruys, founder of Urban Crop Solutions.

Maarten is pleased with the co-operation: “For us it’s our first step on the Saudi market. Our partner has plans to expand. We’re thrilled the company chose our system”.