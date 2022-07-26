House and car damaged in explosions in Zaventem
The front of a house and at least one car were damaged in an explosion in the centre Flemish Brabant municipality of Zaventem on Monday evening. Residents heard two loud bangs ring out at around 10:30pm. The explosions happened on the Veldeke, a street in the centre of Zaventem not far from the station.
An eyewitness told VRT News that “I was in my living room when I heard the explosion. I ran outside straight away. I saw a kind of fireball rolling along the street. The car’s tires exploded too”.
A least one car was damaged in the explosion. The house in front of which the car was parked was also damaged. The exterior blind of the house was blown away.
The circumstances surrounding the explosion are as yet unclear.