Jogger run over and killed in hit-and-run accident

The victim of the hit-and-run is a 45-year-old mother of two. She was out jogging on the Bilterweg in Hoepertingen on Tuesday morning when she was hit by a van that was travelling in the opposite direction. The emergency services went to the scene, but the woman had already died when they arrived.

The driver of the van fled the scene of the accident. He later gave himself up to police in Borgloon. The van driver is a 24-year-old man. A road traffic accident investigation expert has been appointed to try and ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the accident. A police surgeon also attended the accident scene.