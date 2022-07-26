Limburg campsites satisfied with visitor numbers in July

July 2021 was a top month for campsites in Limburg Province. Although the weather could have been better and indeed was at time abysmal, many Belgians chose to holiday in Belgium last year due to the uncertainty that came due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although it is slightly less busy this year, Limburg campsite owners says that they are still happy with the number of visitors they have received so far.

The Goolderheide campsite in Bocholt is an example of a Limburg campsite that has enjoyed a good July. The same is true of the Wilhelm Tell campsite in Oudsbergen (photo above), Zavelbos in Maaseik and De Binnenvaart in Houthalen-Helchteren.

The proprietor of De Binnenvaart Lode Nulmans told VRT News that "This July was almost as good as last year. But last year was staycation year and many people stayed in their own countries. Now more and people are holidaying abroad, but at the same time Dutch and German campers are returning here”.

Gonnie Appel of the De Lage Kempen holiday centre in Hechtel-Eksel tells a similar story. She adds that more and more people are taking shorter holidays.

“We are often fully booked during the weekends, but we’re not fully booked during the week. This is because people are booking differently. Previously they booked for a week or two weeks and now they are taking shorter holidays of three or four days.”

The first half of August is looking good to with most campsites almost fully booked. There is still capacity available during the last two weeks of August. However, the site owners say that this is always a slighter quieter period and that many people also book at the last minute.