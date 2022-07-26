Prince Gabriël to study at the Royal Military School

In a statement released on Tuesday morning, the palace wrote that “His Royal Highness Prince Gabriël will start at the Royal Military School (RMS) on 22 August”.

The statement goes on to say that Prince Gabriël passed all the modules of the school’s entrance exam. “The medical, the psychotechnical and sport tests and the academic tests for maths, Dutch and French”.

Previously Prince Gabriël spent a year as a student at the National Mathematics & Science College in the English county of Warwickshire.

While at the Royal Military school Prince Gabriël will follow a military and social sciences course through the medium of Dutch. He will be part of the 162th Promotion.