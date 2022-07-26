Swimmer drowns in Bütgenbach Lake

The swimmer was one of three men taking a dip in the lake in Bütgenbach (Liege province) in German-speaking East Belgium. Some twenty metres from Venntastic Beach they got into difficulty. People canoeing on the lake noticed the swimmers and alerted the rescue services.

The three swimmers were taken to the shore, but one needed to be reanimated. A German medical aid helicopter was scrambled but the man from Eeklo died.