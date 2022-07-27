Big industrial fire in Willebroek now under control

A large plume of smoke billowed from the fire. The smoke could be seen over a wide area. The Mayor of Willebroek Eddy Bevers (Flemish nationalist) told VRT News that “It is a large fire with a lot of smoke. The factory will probably be lost”. Those living close to the Teker factory were told to keep their windows and doors closed.

The son of the owner of the factory told VRT News that the fire started in the plant’s refrigeration room at a machine used to process meat for kebabs. Staff tried to put out the fire themselves, but it spread too quickly. Around 30 people that were working in factory were able to be evacuated safely.

Dirk van de Sande of the Mechelen-Willebroek Local Police Service told VRT News that "It is clear that the damage will be considerable”.