Borealis has been aware of malpractice at its Antwerp building site since May

Yesterday we reported that 55 construction workers had been found to be working 6 days a week for just 600 euro/month. They were being housed in atrocious conditions and were in Belgium illegally as their work permits had expired. The 55 men are from Bangladesh and the Philippines. Borealis claimed not to have been aware of the exploitation and promised to act. However, it has now emerged that the company has been aware of its contractors’ social malpractice since May.

The former Labour Auditor and Judge Ebe Verhaegen uncovered irregularities in the terms and conditions under which a Ukrainian construction worker that was staying at his home and 50 of the Ukrainian’s colleagues were being employed.

The Ukrainian had been working at Borealis’ construction site in Kallo since before the start of Russia’s attack on his country. The man decided to bring his family over to Belgium. His wife and children were given temporary accommodation at the home of the former Labour Auditor in Schoten, just outside Antwerp. Mr Verhaegen eventually helped them find a flat of their own.