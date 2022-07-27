Number of monkeypox infections in Belgium reaches almost 400

In addition to providing data on the coronavirus pandemic 5 days a week, Sciensano also provides regular updates on the monkeypox outbreak that began in mid-May. The figures released on Wednesday show that there are currently 393 confirmed cases in Belgium. Of these 218 (55%) are in Flanders, 133 (34%) in the Brussels-Capital Region and 42 (11%) in Wallonia.

The virus continues to spread mainly (but not exclusively) through sexual contact between men. Up until now all those infected in Belgium have been men aged between 20 and 71. The virus is not circulating among the general population. However, anyone that has not been vaccinated against monkeypox can catch it.

In the United States two children and a pregnant woman became infected with monkeypox last weekend.

Almost all (96%) of those that were infected in Belgium developed skin wounds typical of people with monkeypox. 21 people have become so ill with monkeypox that they required hospital treatment. No one in Belgium has died of monkeypox.