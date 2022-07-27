Port of Ghent to deploy extra shuttle boats “to reduce freight traffic on the roads”

Currently ships often have to wait for a long time in order to offload their containers. The deployment of additional shuttle boats should help shorten the wait.

John Bresseleers of North Sea Port told VRT News that "What’s special about this project is that it creates extra corridors to allow goods to be transported via inland waterways”.

"Every container that is transported via inland waterways is one less lorry on the roads”.

Between 30 and 50 containers can be transported on one each barge. “This means a lot less freight traffic on the roads”, Mr Bresseleers added.

A date still has to be set for the launch of the additional shuttle boat barges.