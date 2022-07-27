Port of Ghent to deploy extra shuttle boats “to reduce freight traffic on the roads”
The Port of Ghent has announced that it is to increase the number of shuttle boats available at the port. The shuttle boats transport containers that have arrived at Ghent docks onto the quaysides of smaller ports further inland. The Flemish Government is providing funding to help finance the expansion of the Ghent shuttle boat scheme. The Flemish regional authorities hope that by increasing the number of shuttle boats the Port of Ghent will become more accessible and that traffic levels on roads around the port will fall.
Currently ships often have to wait for a long time in order to offload their containers. The deployment of additional shuttle boats should help shorten the wait.
John Bresseleers of North Sea Port told VRT News that "What’s special about this project is that it creates extra corridors to allow goods to be transported via inland waterways”.
"Every container that is transported via inland waterways is one less lorry on the roads”.
Between 30 and 50 containers can be transported on one each barge. “This means a lot less freight traffic on the roads”, Mr Bresseleers added.
A date still has to be set for the launch of the additional shuttle boat barges.