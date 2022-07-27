Scouts told to “get out of La Roche”

Jan Van Reusel of Scouts and Guides Flanders told VRT News that "The complaints are reported to have been about noise nuisance, litter and the use of fire pits that at the time was banned at that location. We can understand these concerns. If this is the case, we condemn the behaviour in the strongest terms".

Nevertheless, Scouts and Guides Flanders hopes that the local authority in La Roche will be flexible. “Sending an entire group home is somewhat drastic. The group leaders recognise that there have been issues and want to put things right. There are between 230 and 240 children at a camp like this. All the material will need to be taken back and the children will need to return home. This will have to be and if necessary, will be arranged, but we still hope to be given a second chance”.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the Wilrijk Scouts group say that the mayor’s decision is “out of proportion”. Writing on Facebook they add that their camp has been conducted in the same way as in other years. However, they do concede that as they had to find a new location at the last minute, residents and the local authorities we not prepared for the arrival of well over 200 Scouts. The group says that it will do all it can to find a solution.