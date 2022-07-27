Three rare pine martens born in forest in Ieper
Three rare pine martens have been born in a forest in the West Flemish town of Ieper. The young nature photographer Tijl Porteman, who is from Ieper, discovered the young pine martens. Pine martens are very rare in Flanders. There is a population on the Kalmthoutse Heide in Antwerp Province and and the forest in Ieper where Tijl Porteman shot his footage.
·The nature photographer says that he would prefer not to say where exactly his images were shot. While pine martens are rare in our region “A birth is extreamly rare. I almost had a heart attack when I saw the young animals on images shot by my wildlife cameras. I have wildlife cameras in some of the forests in and around Ieper. They record images via sensors as soon as there is movement."
It is on this footage that Tijl suddenly saw the three little pine martens walking. "They are probably about two months old, because newborn pine martens first stay in their tree cavity. Only when they are a bit older do they leave their tree and go exploring. I now spot them every day. Their mother is usually around to help them hunt. I saw them once after they had caught a hare and a mouse. There is no trace of their father. He has a much larger territory and doesn't care about the upbringing of the litter," Tijl Porteman told VRT News.
Good for nature
The nature organisation Natuurpunt Vlaanderen says that "It's good news" that pine martens have been born in West Flanders.
The organisation’s mammalian expert Sanne Ruyts told VRT News that. "Pine martens are now rare in Flanders, but this was not the case decades ago. They are returning just like the wolf and the lynx. We already know about a population of pine martens on the Kalmthoutse Heide and in a forest in Ieper”.
"The fact these predators are returning means that our natural environment is faring well and that they are able to find enough food and shelter."