Three rare pine martens born in forest in Ieper

·The nature photographer says that he would prefer not to say where exactly his images were shot. While pine martens are rare in our region “A birth is extreamly rare. I almost had a heart attack when I saw the young animals on images shot by my wildlife cameras. I have wildlife cameras in some of the forests in and around Ieper. They record images via sensors as soon as there is movement."

It is on this footage that Tijl suddenly saw the three little pine martens walking. "They are probably about two months old, because newborn pine martens first stay in their tree cavity. Only when they are a bit older do they leave their tree and go exploring. I now spot them every day. Their mother is usually around to help them hunt. I saw them once after they had caught a hare and a mouse. There is no trace of their father. He has a much larger territory and doesn't care about the upbringing of the litter," Tijl Porteman told VRT News.