Water temperature in the North Sea 3°C higher than normal

One temperature record after another has been broken this summer. In the Mediterranean Sea the water temperature is 30°C in some places. This is 5°C higher than average. In the North Sea temperatures are 2°C to 3°C warmer than average.

Mr Seys explains that “marine heat waves" are becoming ever more common due to global warming. “Worldwide there are now 50% more marine heat wave days than there were 100 years ago."

Marine heat waves cause problems for the ecosystem. "We see this mainly in tropical and subtropical areas, but more and more in the Mediterranean as well", Jan Seys adds "Corals will fade and eventually disappear, because they lose the kind of algae, they live on that can't withstand such high temperatures”.