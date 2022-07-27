Water temperature in the North Sea 3°C higher than normal
Water temperatures at the beaches along the Flemish coast are currently 21°C, while further from the beach sea water temperatures are currently 19°C. This is two to three degrees higher than the normal average for July. Jan Seys of Flanders Marine Institute (VLIZ) told VRT News that "The North Sea too has not escaped the high temperatures that we are currently experiencing at many locations. Global warming is also affecting the sea and the impact is negative!"
One temperature record after another has been broken this summer. In the Mediterranean Sea the water temperature is 30°C in some places. This is 5°C higher than average. In the North Sea temperatures are 2°C to 3°C warmer than average.
Mr Seys explains that “marine heat waves" are becoming ever more common due to global warming. “Worldwide there are now 50% more marine heat wave days than there were 100 years ago."
Marine heat waves cause problems for the ecosystem. "We see this mainly in tropical and subtropical areas, but more and more in the Mediterranean as well", Jan Seys adds "Corals will fade and eventually disappear, because they lose the kind of algae, they live on that can't withstand such high temperatures”.
Less oxygen in the water
"If the temperature of the water rises, there is less oxygen in the water. All marine life needs oxygen. A fish can flee to deeper water, where it is cooler. But a clam, which is stuck to a rock, has no choice and it will die if the seawater gets too warm.”
"Warm seawater is of course more pleasant to swim in, but it is the negative effects that are important," Mr Seys concludes.