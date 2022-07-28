2% top-up for benefits, pensions and many wages

Retirement pensions and benefits will rise 2% next month after rising prices triggered the increase. Public sector wages follow a month later. The rise in the index also has ramifications for workers in the private sector where wage top-ups are implemented either on a monthly, three-monthly or annual basis.

July inflation dipped slightly but prices are still 9.62% higher than a year ago. It is above all higher energy and food prices that are fuelling inflation. In June year-on-year inflation stood at 9.65%, the highest rate in four decades.

The government’s Planning Office is forecasting a fresh increase will be triggered in December. Two 2% increases were already triggered earlier in the year. It’s the first time since 1982 that four index-linked increases were triggered in one and the same year.