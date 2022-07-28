Amazon to launch Belgian web shop

Amazon launched a French web shop in 2003 to be followed by German (2016) and Dutch (2020) versions. Amazon received a first order from Belgium in 2002.

The conglomerate believes a dedicated Belgian web shop can provide added value for Belgian shoppers. The Belgian web shop will use the address amazon.com.be as amazon.be is already in use by an insurance company. “We believe it’s a fantastic domain name” says country manager Eva Faict. “We are confident Belgian customers will find us”.

No further details on the launch – in a couple of months – or what will be on offer are being released.

Thanks to the French web shop Amazon is an established name in Francophone Belgium. In Flanders Amazon faces competition from bol.com and Coolblue.

Amazon is now contacting Belgian SMEs with a view to offering their products. A thousand Belgian SMEs already offer products via existing Amazon web shops.