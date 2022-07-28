Asian hornets spreading like wildfire

“Explosive” this is how provincial co-ordinator Patrick Van Ende has labelled the increase in the population. “25 to 30 nests have been discovered in Antwerp Province alone. It’s a lot more than last year”.

“If it continues like this, we will see 500 nests this year” explains Kevin Verbeek (pictured) of the Asian hornet centre of expertise at the Flemish Bee Institute. “Yesterday twenty nests were reported. It’s an enormous number for an area the size of Flanders”.

The surge in Asian hornet numbers is bad news for the bee population.

“Thehornets have a healthy appetite for honeybees” says Kevin “When they find a hive, they hover above it like a chopper. They wait for the bees to return and then swoop”.

“Up to a dozen hornets will hover above one hive. It can go really fast because they are great hunters. One hornet can catch up to 70 bees in a day.”