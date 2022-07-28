Asian hornets spreading like wildfire
The Asian hornet or Asian predatory wasp is making major inroads in Flanders. The hornet is an exotic variety of wasp not indigenous to our maritime climes. Experts are sounding the alarm about rising numbers because the Asian hornet forms a threat to indigenous bees.
“Explosive” this is how provincial co-ordinator Patrick Van Ende has labelled the increase in the population. “25 to 30 nests have been discovered in Antwerp Province alone. It’s a lot more than last year”.
“If it continues like this, we will see 500 nests this year” explains Kevin Verbeek (pictured) of the Asian hornet centre of expertise at the Flemish Bee Institute. “Yesterday twenty nests were reported. It’s an enormous number for an area the size of Flanders”.
The surge in Asian hornet numbers is bad news for the bee population.
“Thehornets have a healthy appetite for honeybees” says Kevin “When they find a hive, they hover above it like a chopper. They wait for the bees to return and then swoop”.
“Up to a dozen hornets will hover above one hive. It can go really fast because they are great hunters. One hornet can catch up to 70 bees in a day.”
The bees that survive attacks are greatly stressed. They have great difficulty in confronting the hornets that until recently didn’t occur in our climes.
The deaths of large numbers of bees will impact on farming and horticulture because bees play an important role in pollination.
Experts don’t believe the Asian hornet can be eradicated. “We can try to manage the situation. If we don’t do anything it will be chaos” says Patrick Van Ende.
This can be done by tracking down nests. In the spring Asian hornets first build a primary nest: under gutters and awnings or in hedgerows. Some people have already been attacked cutting their hedges.
In the summer a secondary nest is constructed. These are the large spheres we see hanging on limbs. They can grow to a metre in size.
Dealing with such nests is work for professionals, who have to make sure the queen hornet is present in the nest. Otherwise there is no point. Every undetected nest this year will lead to 15 new nests next year.