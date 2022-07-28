Scout camp can stay council of state says

The municipal authorities acted following five complaints from local residents. The scouts were supposed to leave by 4PM on Wednesday but their lawyer initiated a fast-track procedure at the council of state that ruled in their favour. The council said the mayor’s decision was disproportionate and unjustified. The mayor is criticised for failing to hear the group’s version of events.

The scouts readily admit they made mistakes but are pleased they can stay.

The scouts ended up in La Roche after they suffered a double booking at another site. The scouts stand accused of making a lot of noise till 4AM three days running.

Taking a matter like this to the council of state is an exceptional measure, but the Flemish Scouts and Guides point to the unprecedented action by the local mayor to order the group to leave.