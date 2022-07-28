Girl scout falls into 3-metre shaft during nightly game

The incident happened around midnight thirty when the area was shrouded in complete darkness. The woman fell into a 3-metre-deep shaft, but the latest information is that she is doing well.

The scouts are staying at the Hopper Merkenveld youth centre. Their night-time game was staged in meadows and woodlands near their campsite.

Some 15 scouts were at play when the accident occurred. After she had fallen into the shaft the woman told friends she could no longer move and was in dreadful pain. Her friends then alerted the emergency services.

Local fire services attended the scene as well as a medical emergency team. Fire chief Mathieu Vanwalleghem: “We quickly found the conscious woman in the shaft. As it was dry, we could easily enter. The woman was rescued from the shaft using a fire ladder”.

An emergency doctor administered first aid at the scene. The woman was wrapped up well and on her way to hospital movement returned to her limbs. As she had fallen on her head tests will be conducted to assess the nature of her injuries.