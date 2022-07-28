Police face challenge capturing wallaby

It was around 10PM on Wednesday that emergency services were alerted to the animal. Police officers faced quite a challenge given the high speed of the creature that made it hard to locate. It took until 4AM for a police squad to track down the animal.

“This was no run-of-the-mill event for us” explains spokesman Nick Gyselinck. “We received a lot of calls and that allowed us to track it. Finally one driver decided to follow the animal from a distance. The wallaby, an animal related but smaller than the kangaroo, was finally captured in a garden in Erps-Kwerps”.

All’s well that ends well officers must have thought but this morning fresh calls started flooding in from the Herent area of Flemish Brabant reporting another wallaby on the loose.

The owner of the first wallaby has meanwhile been identified. He told police he could no longer care for the animal that members of the Animal Rescue Service have now taken to a nature centre.