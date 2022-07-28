Russians funded Belgian foreign minister’s Crimea trip

Russia invaded the Ukrainian territory in 2014 and annexed it in violation of international law.

Ms Lahbib made the trip to attend a theatre festival. She travelled via Russia, which is illegal under Ukrainian law, and which is sanctioned by a ban on entry to Ukraine.

The Russian theatre festival paid for Ms Lahbib’s trip, but RTBF says that is not so unusual. Ms Lahbib reported on her visit for RTBF Radio. Plans to make a TV documentary were shelved. No TV documentary was made because the organisers had failed to supply sufficient guarantees for journalistic independence.



Ukraine on Wednesday sought clarification from Belgium about the trip.

In a letter to her Ukrainian counterpart on the occasion of Ukrainian Statehood Day Ms Lahbib says Ukraine’s borders must be respected. Its borders include Crimea and the Donbas, areas currently being illegally occupied by Russia or its proxies.