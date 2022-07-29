2.3 million day-trippers visited our coastal resorts during July

The tourist industry at the coast is upbeat about July. The fine sunny weather ensured several top days for visitor numbers. The number of overnight stays in hotel’s, guest houses, self-catering accommodation and second homes is 3% up on the figures for July last year.

The number of overnight stays at our coastal resorts this month is estimated to be 6.2 million. Most hotels at the coast report occupancy rates of between 75% and 80% this month, with peaks as high as 95% on some of the hottest days.

Meanwhile, agencies that let out self-catering accommodation report occupancies rates of between 85% and 100% this month. Coastal camp sites were on average 90% full this month.