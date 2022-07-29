Bus driver hospitalised after being punched by passenger

De Lijn’s spokeswoman Karen Van Der Sype told VRT News that “For reasons that are unclear, a passenger went to the front of the bus and punched the driver full on in his face. The driver was able to stop his bus and was taken to hospital for treatment on his injuries”.

Most of the busses in De Lijn’s fleet are equipped with CCTV. “This bus too had a CCTV camera, and the assailant can be seen on the footage shot. We will pass the footage on to the police in order to help the investigation. Along with other public transport companies we have launched an anti-aggression campaign. However, this remains a very regrettable incident. We note that there are instances of aggressive behaviour on all our routes, but what is noticeable is that aggressive behaviour increases when the weather is warm".

De Lijn will now install Perspex screens to protect drivers on the Brussels-Ninove route from potential assailants. The company will also increase the number of patrols carried out by its inspection teams on the route and will work closely with the Police Service in order to combat aggression on the busy route between the capital and the East Flemish town.