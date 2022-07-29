COVID-19: new infections and hospitalisations down, deaths up

During the past 7 days an average of 150 people with coronavirus were admitted to hospital in Belgium each day. This figure that includes only those admitted specifically due to the ill-effects of COVID-19, is down 7% on the previous week.

There are currently 2,000 people with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals, a fall of 7% on a week ago. This figure includes all patients that have tested positive for coronavirus, including those that were initially admitted for other ailments.

Of those currently hospitalised with COVID-19, 101 patients are on intensive care wards, a fall of 8% on a week ago.

Between 20 and 26 July an average of 13 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day, a rise of 14% on the 7-day average for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic more than two years ago a total of 32,228 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.