COVID-19: new infections and hospitalisations down, deaths up
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show falls in the 7-day averages for new infections and hospitalisations, while the 7-day average for deaths is up on the previous week.
During the week from 20 to 26 July an average of 4,071 people tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium. This is down 35% on the figures for the previous 7-day period.
An average of 13,800 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day between 20 and 26 July. Of this 33.2% were positive.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the past 7 days an average of 150 people with coronavirus were admitted to hospital in Belgium each day. This figure that includes only those admitted specifically due to the ill-effects of COVID-19, is down 7% on the previous week.
There are currently 2,000 people with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals, a fall of 7% on a week ago. This figure includes all patients that have tested positive for coronavirus, including those that were initially admitted for other ailments.
Of those currently hospitalised with COVID-19, 101 patients are on intensive care wards, a fall of 8% on a week ago.
Between 20 and 26 July an average of 13 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day, a rise of 14% on the 7-day average for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic more than two years ago a total of 32,228 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.