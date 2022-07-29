Demand for monkeypox vaccine outstripping supply

Most of those wishing to get a monkeypox jab are gay men. Not surprising given that so far all of those that have become infected with monkeypox have been men between the ages of 20 and 71 that have had sexual relations with other men. This doesn’t mean that straight men or indeed women are immune to the virus, but simply that so far, the current outbreak here has spread exclusively among gay men.

Belgium currently has around 3,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine. 30,000 more doses are currently on order. However, these are not expected to arrive before October or November, the University of Antwerp vaccinologist Professor Pierre Van Damme told VRT News.

Professor Van Damme added that “The current high demand for the vaccine is understandable. But from a public health perspective, you must consider how to best put the limited number of vaccines to use.”

With this in mind it would seem that the best course of action is to, for the time being at least, not use the vaccine preventatively, but rather to administer it to those that have had high-risk contacts.

This is the path that Belgium has chosen, and it is not alone in this having taken this decision: "Due to the limited number of vaccines, many countries have chosen to first give the vaccine to people who have had a high-risk contact. These are prolonged skin-to-skin contact or sexual contact," Professor Van Damme adds.