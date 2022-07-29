Man sentenced to 18 months for assault on A&E nurse at Antwerp hospital

On the evening of 13 June, the man had been out drinking with a friend. On their way home the man and his friend walked by the hospital. His friend wanted to go inside to buy a can of cola from one of the hospital’s vending machines. At the entrance of the hospital the man spotted a wheelchair. He got into the wheelchair and went into the hospital. A receptionist repeatedly asked him to leave. Eventually she asked a nurse to come and help.

Stef Vanlee and the receptionist started to push the wheelchair towards the hospital’s exit. This resulted in a furious reaction from the man. He stood up and went nose to nose with the receptionist. Stef Vanlee intervened. The man pushed the receptionist into the door and then took Stef Vanlee in a strangle hold. Other hospital staff were called to assist and the nurse and actor was eventually freed. The assailant was restained until the police arrived. The assault resulted in Stef Vanlee being unable to work for 15 days.