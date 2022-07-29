Man sentenced to 18 months for assault on A&E nurse at Antwerp hospital
A court in Antwerp has sentenced a 21-year-old man from the Merksem district of the city to 18 months imprisonment and a fine of 1,600 euro after finding him guilty of an assault on an A&E nurse at the Jan Palfijn hospital. Half of the both the prison sentence and the fine are suspended. The nurse that was the victim of the assault is Stef Vanlee, who is known for his role in the popular VRT television series ‘Dertigers’ and the commercial TV channel VTM’s soap ‘Familie’.
On the evening of 13 June, the man had been out drinking with a friend. On their way home the man and his friend walked by the hospital. His friend wanted to go inside to buy a can of cola from one of the hospital’s vending machines. At the entrance of the hospital the man spotted a wheelchair. He got into the wheelchair and went into the hospital. A receptionist repeatedly asked him to leave. Eventually she asked a nurse to come and help.
Stef Vanlee and the receptionist started to push the wheelchair towards the hospital’s exit. This resulted in a furious reaction from the man. He stood up and went nose to nose with the receptionist. Stef Vanlee intervened. The man pushed the receptionist into the door and then took Stef Vanlee in a strangle hold. Other hospital staff were called to assist and the nurse and actor was eventually freed. The assailant was restained until the police arrived. The assault resulted in Stef Vanlee being unable to work for 15 days.
Assailant “only wanted to calm nurse down”
At his trial, the man claimed that he had only wanted to calm the nurse down and it had not been his intent to injure him. However, this made little impact on the court.
When giving a verdict the Judge said that "Violence against nursing staff cannot be tolerated. The accused requires a clear signal that such actions are unacceptable”.
Last year, the man was sentenced to community service for an earlier assault. Due to his bad behaviour his community service was terminated early. The court rejected a request for a non-custodial sentence. The man will serve half of his 18-month sentence behind bars and the other half on probation. The court ordered him seek help to tackle his aggression issues.
Stef Vanlee was awarded a provisional compensation payment of 750 euro. An assessor has been appointed to decide on the level of a definitive compensation payment.