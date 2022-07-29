Thalys scraps 10% of services until September

The decision follows two recent incidents in which Thalys trains broke down. In one of the incidents passengers were trapped for hours in a swelteringly hot train with no air conditioning or water available when a Thalys train broke down in Saint-Denis north of Paris.

The reduced timetable will remain in force until 2 September. Around 10% of services are being cancelled. Other trains will be made up of fewer carriages. Thalys stresses that no two consecutive services will be cancelled.