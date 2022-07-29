Thalys scraps 10% of services until September
The international high speed rail operator Thalys has announced that it is scrapping 10% of services from its schedule between now and September. The services are being scrapped to allow checks and if necessary repairs to be carried out on Thalys’ fleet. Passengers that had booked on one of the services that has been cancelled can either rebook to another train or request a refund.
The decision follows two recent incidents in which Thalys trains broke down. In one of the incidents passengers were trapped for hours in a swelteringly hot train with no air conditioning or water available when a Thalys train broke down in Saint-Denis north of Paris.
The reduced timetable will remain in force until 2 September. Around 10% of services are being cancelled. Other trains will be made up of fewer carriages. Thalys stresses that no two consecutive services will be cancelled.
Free rebooking or a refund
Passengers affected by the cancellations will be informed and given the choice of either rebooking free-of-charge or obtaining a full refund.