Kinrooi double murder suspect won’t be returned to Belgium for another few months

However, he has opted to go through full extradition proceedings rather than allowing the Dutch authorities to send him back to Belgium within the framework of the EAW (European Arrest Warrant), a simplified cross-border judicial surrender procedure for the purpose of prosecution or executing a custodial sentence or detention order.

The Examining Magistrate dealing with the case in Belgium had issued an international arrest warrant for the man so that he could be returned to Belgium if he was apprehended abroad. The man was detained in The Netherlands and there he was able to chose whether he would be returned to Belgium under the conditions of the shorter simplified judicial surrender process or via a full extradition procedure. As he chose the later it could be several months before he is returned.

On 12 July the Carma Local Police Service received a report that two bodies had been found at a flat in the Congostraat in Kinrooi. The deceased were a woman and her nephew. Both had been shot. The female victim had previously been in a relationship with the suspect.