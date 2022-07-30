More than 700 stranded Thalys passengers spend the night at Brussels South Station

It was a night to remember for more that 700 rail passengers that had hoped to reach Paris on Friday evening. Instead, they were forced to spend the night at Brussels South Station inside a Thalys high-speed train.

Thalys services suffered disruption throughout Friday evening after a collision between a high-speed train and an animal that had strayed onto the track. The locomotive was damaged, and smoke started to billow from it. It came to a halt near to Tournai (Hainaut) and the power supply to the section of the line was cut. This caused huge disruption across the whole of the Thalys route.

At around 9:30pm the trains that were already en route and had been forced to stop because of the incident were able to resume their journey. Six other trains were cancelled. No Thalys trains are allowed to cross the border from Belgium into France after 10:30am, consequently it was no longer possible to allow any trains to leave Brussels South for Paris.