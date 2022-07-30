Motorway to Ostend completely blocked at Zandvoorde after fatal accident

The fatal accident happened at Zandvoorde early on Saturday afternoon. The car driver was a man from Ostend who was born in 1991 (30 or 31 years-old). The occupants of the camper van were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The emergency services and a helicopter carrying paramedics were quickly at the scene. An expert from the Public Prosecutors Office has been appointed to lead an accident investigation.

The accident completely blocked the Ostend-bound A10 at Zandvoorde. A long queue of traffic built up. Those wishing to drive to Ostend were advised to continue along the E40 past the Jabbeke intersection and leave the motorway at Gistel. There they were able to take the Torhoutsesteenweg into Ostend. Traffic from Antwerp and Ghent it was advised to take the E34 to Knokke and follow coastal routes through Heist, Zeebrugge and Blankenberge.