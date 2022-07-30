Opening of Berlaar asylum center postponed due to staff shortages

The Berlare reception center was due to open on Monday. However, staff shortages and delays in the delivery of furniture have meant that this won’t be possible. The Red Cross hopes to open the centre on 8 August.

Red Cross Flanders’ spokesman Joachim Deman told VRT News that "We knew in advance that 1 August was an optimistic target date. Asylum seekers are a very vulnerable group, which means that the reception offered at an asylum center must be perfect.

In order to address the staff shortage, we are organising a job day on 2 August. Anyone who is interested in working at the asylum reception centre can come along."

Local residents will be invited to an information event where they can learn more about the centre on Sunday 7 August.