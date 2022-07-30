Precipitation deficit in Flanders historically high: “This is about mich more than too little rain”
Calculations made by the Leuven University (KUL) hydrologist Patrick Willems show that the precipitation deficit in Flanders since 1 April has risen to 250 mm. This brings us close to the precipitation deficit during the legendary dry summer of 1976.
Summer 2022 is among the 5% of driest ever summers. The issue is about much more than too little rainfall though. Evaporation of water contained in the ground and in rivers, lakes and streams has also been very high. This in turn has contributed to the drought and heat levels.
How dry is it and where?
The figure of 250 mm is an average for the whole of Flanders, based on data from various measuring points. In some areas it was even drier, while in other are the situation was slightly less bad.
The Westhoek area of West Flanders and parts of East Flanders and Limburg have been particularly badly impacted, while parts of the Antwerp Province have fared less badly. Nevertheless, the overall figures remain very bad. 250 mm corresponds to the average precipitation levels for more than three months. This means that we currently have three months’ worth of "rain backlog".
The map below from the Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI) the situation in the whole of Belgium: the browner the colour, the greater the deficit. The greener the colour, the smaller the accumulated precipitation deficit is.
The precipitation deficit is not unique to Belgium, large parts of Europe are facing the same problem. The Netherlands is also currently seeing one of its driest years since 1906. "In Belgium it is actually a bit worse as it was even hotter here during the recent heatwave", Patrick Willems told VRT News.
Is this historic?
The precipitation deficit is calculated from the start of the hydrological summer, on 1 April. From then proportionally more water evaporates than falls to the ground in the form of precipitation (rain, hail, sleet, snow,…). A deficit in itself is not a bad thing. However, it the deficit become too great it becomes problematic for nature and agriculture.
The deficit is calculated using a simple formula: evaporation minus precipitation. The more evaporation and the less precipitation there is, the more the deficit increases. Lots of sunshine and higher temperatures increase evaporation, and therefore the deficit.
Patrick Willems has calculated that what we are currently experiencing should actually only occur once every 20 years. However, this summer is the 5th very dry summer in 6 years with last summer being the only exception.
The graph below shows that this summer is heading the same way as the summer of 1976 and the very dry summer of 2018. The numbers at the bottom of the graph indicate the number of days since April 1. The vertical axis on the left shows how many millimeters the deficit is.
Too little rain or is there more to it?
How have we ended up with such a big precipitation deficit? At the KMI’s weather centre In Ukkel (Brussels) levels rainfall recorded during the months of April, May and June were relatively normal. However, a substantial precipitation deficit was still built up. This has been exacerbated by the particularly dry weather during July. So far this month just 5mm of rain has fallen at Ukkel. This compares to 77mm in a average July. But this doesn’t explain how we have reached a precipitation deficit of 250 mm.
Enter: the great evaporation. April, May and June were very sunny months with a lot of moisture evaporating. The sun has been working overtime since April, with a peak in May. Then there was a fifth more sunshine (240 hours rather that 200 hours) than during an average May.
"On a warm sunny day up to 4 mm of moisture can evaporate from the soil and vegetation, on really warm days up to 6 mm," Patrick Willems told VRT News.
The top graph below, based on data from the KMI for Ukkel, shows that it rained sufficiently in May and June (even more than average). But the bottom graph below showing hours of sunshine clearly shows that the sun has been working overtime, not only since April but also the months before that too.
July has been a very sunny month, with more than 250 hours of sunshine at Ukkel. In addition to the sunshine, temperatures have also been high and that causes greater evaporation. Global warming is making it drier and the drier it gets the faster temperatures rise. This snowball effect is due to the sun’s energy being absorbed far less by the evaporation of moisture is the ground is already dry.
What will the future bring?
The recurrent precipitation shortages in recent years show that something is clearly going on. The VRT’s weatherman Frank Deboosere says that this is all too apparent.
"The theory of global warming is very clearly. It rains less during the summer, but when it rains, it can rain harder. We experienced that last year, with all the misery that it entailed. The dry periods are getting longer and longer and this is something we're going to see more and more in the future and as a result we're going to experience water shortages during the summer months."
"We are already seeing that summers are on average becoming warmer and drier and that we are indeed in danger of ending up with a really serious shortage of water. We will just have to hope that we can make up for this during the winter months", Frank Deboosere said.
What can we do?
Climatologists point out that our winters are getting wetter and our summers drier, so we will need to better replenish and maintain our water supplies during the winter months.
"In the longer term, we need to conserve water as much as possible in the winter and prevent it from draining away too quickly, because we will need it more and more in the following summer," Frank Deboosere told VRT News.
The measures contained in the Flemish Government's Blue Dealare intended to do just this. As individuals we can also do a lot ourselves, such as being more economical with water in the summer and, for example, no longer watering the grass and washing our cars less often. We should also try to slow down global warming as much as possible by using less fossil fuels.
These are going to be difficult times for nature. Trees are already starting to suffer from the structural water shortage, and some trees are already starting to shed their leaves due to drought stress.