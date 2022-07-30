Precipitation deficit in Flanders historically high: “This is about mich more than too little rain”

The figure of 250 mm is an average for the whole of Flanders, based on data from various measuring points. In some areas it was even drier, while in other are the situation was slightly less bad.

The Westhoek area of West Flanders and parts of East Flanders and Limburg have been particularly badly impacted, while parts of the Antwerp Province have fared less badly. Nevertheless, the overall figures remain very bad. 250 mm corresponds to the average precipitation levels for more than three months. This means that we currently have three months’ worth of "rain backlog".

The map below from the Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI) the situation in the whole of Belgium: the browner the colour, the greater the deficit. The greener the colour, the smaller the accumulated precipitation deficit is.