Thieves blow up cash machine at Limburg bank
Police are still searching for robbers that blew up a cash machine at a branch of the ING bank at Hechtel-Eksel in Limburg Province. The robbers left empty handed despite their best efforts to break open the cash machine early on Saturday morning.
Police received reports that an incident was taking place at a branch of ING bank at the corner of the Lommelsebaan and the Ekselsebaan in Hechtel-Eksel at around 4am on Saturday morning.
When the police arrived at the scene the robbers had already left. Police are now trying to trace them. Initial reports suggest that no money was taken. The Judicial Authorities have launched an investigation.