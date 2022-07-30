Truck driver films life-threatening overtaking manoeuvre on West Flemish road

The car only narrowly avoided colliding with an oncoming vehicle. The dashcam images have caused outrage on social media and now the police that have launched an investigation into reckless driving incident.

The lorry driver was travelling along the Pervijzestraat at around 6PM on Thursday when he was suddenly overtaken by a BMW car. The driver of the BMW only just managed to avoid colliding another car coming from the opposite direction.

After having seen the images officers from the Polder Local Police Service look at ANPR-camera footage from the area and were able to trace the identity of the BMW driver. A crime report was drafted. Shortly afterwards the man contacted the police to apologise for his reckless behaviour behind the wheel. He will give a statement to the police.