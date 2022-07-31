Animal rights activists jump into pool with the dolphines at Boudewijn Seapark

The incident happened at around 4:30pm on Saturday during the final dolphin show of the day. Two activists from “The Vegan Strike Team” jumped into the dolphinarium. They unfurled a banner that bore slogans including “Dolphines belong in the sea” and “Stop animal shows”.

The audience was escorted out of the hall that houses the dolphinarium and the police were called to remove the activists. A Bruges police spokesperson told VRT News that “The two were detained until the park had closed for the evening”. A crime report will not be drafted until the police have received an official complaint for Boudewijn Seaspark.

The park’s Geertrui Quaghebeur told VRT News that "The whole thing is regrettable. Their actions caused panic among the visitors, certainly among the young children that were present. They also put themselves in danger because they jumped into a pool with wild animals"

Ms Quaghebeur says that the dolphines have been taken to another pool by their keepers and are doing fine.