Belgian teenager drowns in German lake
A 16-year-old Belgian boy has died after drowning a lake used by swimmers in the German village of Rurberg. At around 4pm on Saturday two Belgian boys, aged 10 and 16 jumped into the lake at Rurberg, that is around 20 kilometres from Germany’s border with Belgium.
The local news website ‘Aachener Nahrichten’ reports that neither of the boys were strong swimmers. The 10-year-old was able to be rescued from the water quickly. However, the 16-year-old boy did not come to the surface of the water after his jump and could not be reached in time.
The emergency services were informed straight away, and a large-scale search and rescue operation was mounted to try and find the Belgian teenager. Boats, a helicopter and divers were deployed to find the boy. Divers eventually found his body in the early evening.