Belgian teenager drowns in German lake

The local news website ‘Aachener Nahrichten’ reports that neither of the boys were strong swimmers. The 10-year-old was able to be rescued from the water quickly. However, the 16-year-old boy did not come to the surface of the water after his jump and could not be reached in time.

The emergency services were informed straight away, and a large-scale search and rescue operation was mounted to try and find the Belgian teenager. Boats, a helicopter and divers were deployed to find the boy. Divers eventually found his body in the early evening.