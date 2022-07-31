Drunken French motorist causes gas leak after collision in Mesen

A French-registered car crashed into the front of the house at around 6:30 am on Saturday. A gas meter was damaged in the collision, causing a leak.

The Fire Service was called, and the street was closed. Local residents were not allowed to return to their homes until Fluvius had repaired the leak. No one was injured in the incident. Emergency repairs were also carried out on the damaged house. The car involved in the incident had to be towed away.

The driver of the car, a 35-year-old Frenchman, was found to be under the influence after a breath test. His driver's license was immediately withheld. According to witnesses, the other two French passengers were also intoxicated.