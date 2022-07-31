Evenepoel victorious in Clásica San Sebastián

The Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl’s rider was able to squeeze away from the peloton at around 45 kilometers. After that he never looked back as he time trialed to his second win in the bumpy Basque classic.

Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) and Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma) came in second and third respectively more than two minutes behind Evenepoel.

Evenepoel has made long-range race-winning raids a trademark throughout his career so far. This was evident most recently with his marquee victory in Liège-Bastoge-Liège. An hour-long solo on Saturday adds to the list of impressive feats in the 22-year-old’s already prolific career.

The young rider from Flemish Brabant used Saturday’s race as a springboard into the Vuelta a España (Tour of Spain), where he says to have hopes of winning at least a one stage.